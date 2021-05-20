Bengaluru: An extremely heartwarming video is going viral which social media users are saying is the best thing that they’ve seen today. In the viral video, an elephant who was stuck in a mud pit was rescued using a JCB machine. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Calf Gets Stuck in Mud in Bandipur Reserve, Forest Officials Rescue It | Watch
The elephant fell into a mud pit in Avaregunda village of Karnataka’s Kodagu district. When Forest Department officials were informed of this, they rushed to the spot. Also Read - Viral Video: This Elephant's Cricket Skills Has Left Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan Awestruck | WATCH
What happens next can be seen in the video below. Forest officials used a JCB excavator and successfully rescued the stuck elephant. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephants Destroy Over 300 Trees But Leave One With Bird's Nest Unharmed | Watch
But the heartwarming part of the video is when the machine pushes out the elephant out of the pit, he turned around after getting out and shook the excavator with its trunk. It looked like the elephant was thanking the JCB machine and officials for their help.
However, locals and officials got scared after the elephant touched the machine, thinking that maybe he was attacking them or could tip over the machine or he could fall in the pit again. They shooed the elephant away by making noise and he went into the forest.
The video shared on Twitter has been viewed more than 48,000 times and received over 3,500 likes.
Twitter users flooded the comments saying the same thing, that the elephant was trying to thank the humans who saved him in his own way but they misunderstood. A few users even said the video made their day. Here’s what some of the replies said: