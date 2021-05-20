Bengaluru: An extremely heartwarming video is going viral which social media users are saying is the best thing that they’ve seen today. In the viral video, an elephant who was stuck in a mud pit was rescued using a JCB machine. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephant Calf Gets Stuck in Mud in Bandipur Reserve, Forest Officials Rescue It | Watch

The elephant fell into a mud pit in Avaregunda village of Karnataka’s Kodagu district. When Forest Department officials were informed of this, they rushed to the spot. Also Read - Viral Video: This Elephant's Cricket Skills Has Left Former England Skipper Michael Vaughan Awestruck | WATCH

What happens next can be seen in the video below. Forest officials used a JCB excavator and successfully rescued the stuck elephant. Also Read - Viral Video: Elephants Destroy Over 300 Trees But Leave One With Bird's Nest Unharmed | Watch

But the heartwarming part of the video is when the machine pushes out the elephant out of the pit, he turned around after getting out and shook the excavator with its trunk. It looked like the elephant was thanking the JCB machine and officials for their help.

However, locals and officials got scared after the elephant touched the machine, thinking that maybe he was attacking them or could tip over the machine or he could fall in the pit again. They shooed the elephant away by making noise and he went into the forest.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Forest Department officials rescued an elephant after it had fallen into a mud pit in Avaregunda village of Kodagu district (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/uRGySYLPBd — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

The video shared on Twitter has been viewed more than 48,000 times and received over 3,500 likes.

Twitter users flooded the comments saying the same thing, that the elephant was trying to thank the humans who saved him in his own way but they misunderstood. A few users even said the video made their day. Here’s what some of the replies said:

Elephant 🐘 are so kind hearted that they turned around after resume for cuddle and saying thanks!! 😊 — Sameer 😈 (@Sameer_Memer) May 19, 2021

😂😂😂😂 — Parivesh Malhotra (@Parivesh95) May 19, 2021

No, I think it was important to prevent the big guy from falling in again. Remember, “elephants never forget”, & hopefully he will remain scared of that place for good. — ☭Nova🐣Shpakova☭ (@NovaShpakova) May 20, 2021

The JCB driver gonna remember that “thank you” gesture for the lifetime … — pratik godhani (@pgodhani) May 19, 2021

It looked like the elephant turned back and wanted to thank the JCB operator but then cuddled the JCB itself in a gesture to thank the operator — Jitendar Kumar (@Jeet9444) May 20, 2021

Made my day, especially the part where the elephants gets up on its feet and acknowledged the help — Anya Gandhi (@anya_gandhi) May 20, 2021