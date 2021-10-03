Viral Video: A video that has left netizens terrified now is that of a giant python snake resting its head on a young girl’s lap as she gently pets it. The video has not only shocked social media users but is also going crazily viral and being widely shared across various platforms. The viral video started trending after it was shared on an Instagram reel by a profile named Yournaturegram with the caption, “I just kept watching this video.”Also Read - WATCH: Elderly Woman Thwarts Leopard Attack in Mumbai's Aarey Colony, Hospitalised with Minor Injuries

In the video, one can see the young girl sitting at a doorstep looking at her phone while the 20 feet long snake kept its head on her. The short video clip shows the snake moving its body as the girl can be seen sitting quite normally and patting the python while scrolling through her phone.

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Travel | Nature | Adventure (@yournaturegram)

The video was shared earlier last month and now it has suddenly gone viral and racked up over 37 million views and hundreds of likes and comments. Reacting to the video, netizens revealed their shock and wondered if the girl was fine after the video was captured. People posted comments like, “It’s better to have a lion or a tiger as a pet then snake”, “Snake Only sees people as a meal and sizes them up is all, snakes have no emotions or feelings for people”, “Little does she know it’s sizing her up to eventually eat her”, “That’s insanity” and many more.