Viral Video of Girl Dancing at Railway Station Makes Netizens Cringe – WATCH

Viral Video: The Internet is filled with videos that people share on numerous social media platforms. Recently, a girl named Seema Kanojiya dropped her dancing video on her Instagram handle and the internet called it a publicity stunt. In the viral video, a girl can be seen dancing to Alka Yagnik’s soulful track ‘Mera Dil Tera Deewana‘ in the midst of a busy train station. Even though the sight is enough to make you shudder, you have to laud the girl’s bravery for dancing in such a way while strollers judge her. The girl’s moves did not impress viewers, despite the video receiving close to 1 M views. The girl in the viral video wore a blue coloured dress embellished with silver beads. She finished her look with sneakers to dance her heart out.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seema Kanojiya (@seemakanojiya87)

The girl in the viral video has over 320K followers and 1.7K posts on Instagram. She often drops similar videos on her social media handle and people troll in the comment section. Her dancing video too grabbed eyeballs and netizens began to react. One of the users wrote, “Didi dance karna hai na to sambhal ke karo Piche ladke Dar ja rahe hain😂😂😂😂.” Another user wrote, “Main joote 👟or moje 👢ki jugad krta hu isko sunghane ke liye.” The third user said, “Accha hua kisi ne train k Patri p dhakka nhi diya😂😂😂.”

The viral video of a girl dancing on the railway station has 10.5M views, 237K likes and 12.1K comments. Many people urged that the Indian Railways apply penalties for such behaviour to maintain peace among other passengers and avoid any mishappenings.

Mera Dil Tera Deewana is a popular song featuring Aishwarya Rai and Akshay Khanna from the movie Aa Ab Laut Chale. The film also featured Suman Ranganathan, Kader Khan and Rajesh Khanna.

