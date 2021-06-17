New Delhi: Now, yet again another video of a groom doing an unusual activity during the wedding has taken the internet by storm. And this time, it’s a groom sitting on a royal wedding chair at the wedding venue and chewing tobacco as he awaits the arrival of his bride. The video went viral after it was posted on Instagram by a page named “Tube Indian” and it was posted with the caption, “Love for Khaini is (Hundred points emoji)”. Also Read - Viral Video: Groom Lovingly Feeds Golgappas to The Bride, Internet Loves Their Chemistry | Watch

The super-funny video has left viewers in splits and people can't stop laughing after watching this video going viral. Many are even wondering and surprised to see the groom rubbing tobacco mix on his hand and then chewing it right in front of the guests.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tube indian 💀🇮🇳 (@tube.indian)

The video has garnered over 20 K views and likes and hundreds of comments. While many dropped hilarious comments on it, some users even mockingly tagged their friends saying “Groom for you”.

Earlier in April, another video of a man on a ventilator with an oxygen mask and making ‘khaini’ (tobacco) too went crazily viral on social media. In the short video clip, the man was seen lying on a hospital bed, and as a nurse held his oxygen mask for him and another stood near his feet, the patient was seen rubbing khaini on his palm with his thumb.