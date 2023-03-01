Home

Viral Video: The King Cobra, the longest poisonous snake in the world, is actually a timid creature that avoids areas where humans reside. Yet as more and more woods are cleared to make room for commercial and industrial areas, conflicts like this one between people and animals will only grow. In a terrifying video a King Cobra raised its body and spread its hood, shocking internet users with its massive height. Indian Forest Service (IFS) Susanta Nanda shared a video of a King Cobra where the reptile stood on top of a muddy slope with its hood raised high. Its tail lay long on the ground as it focused at one point. IFS officer captioned the viral video, “The king cobra can literally “stand up” and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground.”

The king cobra can literally “stand up” and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground. pic.twitter.com/g93Iw2WzRo — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 27, 2023

The video went viral in no time leaving netizens in disbelief. The viral video of King Cobra has over 515K views, 1K plus retweets and 6K likes. One of the users wrote, “Mother Nature’s creation 🙏 Hare Krishna 🙏.” Another user wrote, “Almost all snakes can standup to one third of their length, since kings can reach lengths of 15-18ft their 1/3rd is about 5-6 ft and hence they can look into a human eye.” The third one said, “This is majestic and scary.”

Snakes are one of the most terrifying creatures on the planet. Nevertheless, they are frequently fascinating due to their exceptional qualities. What are your thoughts?

