Lion Vs Man? Anand Mahindra Has Two Questions For This Video

Sharing the video, Anand Mahindra asked, “If you were that man: 1) What would your first thought be? 2) What would your first action be?”

Twitter users were left stupefied by the clip.

Bollywood and Hollywood have always glorified scenes where the protagonist of a film is seen facing off against a lion or another predator. In reality, such an incident can send shivers down anyone’s spine. Looks like Anand Mahindra is not immune to the feeling as well. The business tycoon recently shared a video that shows a lion sneakily moving towards a man sitting on a jeep. The Mahindra Group chairman also had a few questions to ask.

In the clip that has now gone viral, a man can be seen sitting on a jeep. Meanwhile, a lion slowly emerges from behind the tall grass and starts approaching him. As the video proceeds, the animal and the man can be seen staring at each other. Notably, the man in the video has been identified as Erik. He is a tracker employed at Pondoro Game Lodge. The video was first released last year by an account named Western Africa.

pic.twitter.com/UGLw4m2yBf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 10, 2023

The video immediately grabbed attention. Twitter users have flooded the comment sections with their opinions and reactions to the video. While some found it scary enough to give them a heart attack, others resorted to a witty approach to express themselves.

A user quipped, “First thought – who makes prosthetic limbs. Second (if I am still alive ) – I should have listened to my wife and gone shopping to high street.”

Another user replied to the questions. “Thought: Am I going to be food for this great creature…! Action: Resistance by using the camera’s flash light on his eyes to save own life,” the comment read.

A user expressed how scary it is and said that their thoughts would “run away”. The account wrote, “Thoughts would run away leaving the body behind stupefied. Brain would send instructions to excrete all that lies in the abdomen instantly.”

Another individual joined the bandwagon and remarked, “This may be the last day of my life, but I’m going to make sure it’s worth it!”

The video has accumulated around 6 lakh views in a matter of hours.

