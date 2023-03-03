Viral Video Of Little Girl Beating Her Karate Teacher With Single Kick Is Cuteness Overdose | Watch

Home

Viral Video: Children are one of the most beautiful, sensitive, and pure creations of Mother Nature. They have their own sweet little world in which they create a lot of fantasies and develop strong feelings and relationships with those around them. One just cannot have enough of their innocuous acts. As they start learning different tasks, they get more creative and curious as they want to test themselves. They do this to do their parents and family proud.

The viral video that we are sharing here with you shows a martial arts class with a sensei (teacher) and three very beautiful and adorable children. The sensei, a young man, is sitting on his knees and talking to one of the children who is a toddler girl about three years old. He is giving her lessons in self-defence. The sensei pretends to attack the little girl by holding her neck, which is of course a gentle grasp. He gives a command to the girl, and she delivers a straight kick on his knee. Again, it is a mild swipe but the sensei pretends to be badly hurt and falls on his back.

The video is shared on Twitter by ViralPosts @ViralPosts5 with the caption, “so cute!”

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

What the teacher did here is highly appreciable as he made sure that his tiny karateka student feels good and proud about herself and gets the confidence and determination to pursue the classes further.

