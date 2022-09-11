Trending News: A video is circulating on social media that shows Lord Jagannath’s idol being ferried in a pick-up truck in a disrespectful manner along with bamboo and wood. The video was filmed while the truck was driving on a national highway in Odisha’s Balasore district. The clip has drawn strong condemnation from the netizens.Also Read - WhatsApp May Soon Add Camera Shortcut For iPhone Users. Read Here

A man named Binay Pradhan, who was travelling on the Bhubaneswar-Jaleswar highway on Thursday, had noticed the idol tied to a rope hanging from the van and filmed the moment, which went viral.

As the video went viral, netizens strongly condemned the careless manner in which the idol was being carried and demanded an apology from the persons responsible for it.

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF LORD JAGANNATH’S IDOL CARRIED IN A PICK-UP TRUCK WITH BAMBOO AND CLOTHES:

Video of Lord Jagannath Idol being carried in a pick-up van along with bamboo and clothes leaves devotees fuming – https://t.co/aL1eFxZ8YN #Balasore #Odisha pic.twitter.com/5Jbq2UK7He — OTV (@otvnews) September 9, 2022

Later, the tent house owner and his staff visited a Jagannath temple in Jaleswar and begged for forgiveness for their mistake.

The tent owner said the idol was installed in a Ganesh puja pandal in Balasore and after immersion of the Ganesh idol, the Jagannath idol along with other materials were being transported to his hometown Jaleswar.

“I was out of station on that day. As my workers are non-Odia people, they sisn’t know about our sentiments with Lord Jagganth. Whatever my workers have done is really disgraceful. I would like to apologise for hurting the sentiments of Jagannath devotees. I will never commit such mistake in future,” the tent house owner said.

(With IANS inputs)