Home

Viral

Viral Video Of Man Kissing King Cobra On Head Stuns Internet

Viral Video Of Man Kissing King Cobra On Head Stuns Internet

King Cobras are generally shy in nature and try to avoid human contact whenever possible.

Video Of Man Kissing King Cobra On Head (Photo: Video Grab)

Our blue planet is full of numerous amazing creatures, and snakes are the most mysterious reptiles among them. These reptiles have both mesmerized and terrified humans for centuries. Some people perform stunts with snakes, while others like to keep them as pets to display their dominance.

The King Cobra, one of the most venomous snakes on the planet, is also one of nature’s most ruthless predators. This deadly snake is designed for killing and shows no hesitation in attacking any creature. When confronted, a King Cobra can literally “stand up” and stare a person in the eye. Interestingly, these reptiles can lift up to a third of their bodies off the ground.

You may like to read

However, King Cobras are generally shy in nature and try to avoid human contact whenever possible. But some people still unnecessarily provoke them and attempt to catch them, showcasing their strength and fearlessness. A viral video featuring a man kissing a full-grown King Cobra is a prime example of this.

The clip shows a man holding a 12-foot-long King Cobra and kissing it on the head. The reptile appears furious and ready to attack, yet the man still risks his life. The video was shared on Instagram by an account named @nickthewrangler, with the caption, “Would you kiss a 12 Foot KING COBRA?!”

Viral Video: Man Kisses King Cobra On Head

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal and Reptile Addict (@nickthewrangler)

Since its sharing, the viral clip has garnered over 4 million views and more than 250,000 likes. Many Instagram users have been terrified by the clip with several questioning why the man would kiss a King Cobra. King Cobras are known for their iconic hood and their loud hissing sounds that resemble a growling dog. According to the National Geographic website, these reptiles can surprisingly reach lengths of up to 18 feet, making them the longest venomous snakes.

While some Instagram users enjoyed the clip, others expressed concern for the man’s safety.

Insta users liked the clip, but some also showed concerned about the man.

Here are some interesting comments:



“Absolutely EPIC encounter Nick, the way you handled so smoothly at the exact same time as the snap back,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Dude, I don’t personally know you, but i worry about you man. I appreciate what you do. Stay safe,” another commented.

“Cameraman don’t get paid enough”, wrote the third.

“That’s a no for me”, wrote another.

“If I was a cameraman I would ran when he turned me way,” wrote a user.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.