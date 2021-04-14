Would you ever try to sit or lie on a tub full of snakes, if you’re offered lakhs of rupees in turn? Well, turns out someone brave just did so. A video posted by popular YouTube channel MrBeast is going viral on the internet recently. In the video, he gives away thousands of dollars to all the contestants who were able to complete his bizarre challenges. However, this 14-minute video clip which has gone viral has left netizens utterly shocked. Also Read - FACT CHECK: Video of Couple Being Shot by Police Outside a Mall Goes Viral, Here's the Truth

In the YouTube video posted on April 11, the 22-year-old American YouTuber, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, challenged his friends and colleagues to complete a series of bizarre stunts to win cash prize. For his first challenge, he asked three of his friends that he would give $10,000 (approximately Rs 7.5 lakh) to their mothers if they agreed to sit in a tub full of snakes. While two of them deny to even try the stunt, the third guy tries it and wins $10,000 very bravely and easily.

The video titled, “Would You Sit In Snakes For $10,000?” has garnered over 30 Million views, 1.2 million likes and is being shared crazily. And after the snake stunt, the video further proceeds with more crazy challenges that involve –letting a tarantula crawl on you for 30 seconds, grabbing banknotes from a container with giant cockroaches, sitting in a tub full of pickles, among other things.