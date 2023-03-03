Home

Viral Video Of Man Offering Drinking Water To Thirsty Bird Has Message For All Of Us

It is not only us humans who feel the heat during the summer season, but animals, birds, and plants too need their fair share of this priceless liquid.

Viral Video: The summer season is still far away in official and traditional phraseology but the effects of the rising heat are visible as we have already started operating the fans and replaced the heavy quilts with light blankets. Our water intake, which was almost negligible till a few days back, has gone up and we make sure that we have enough drinking water with us when we go outside on an excursion or the usual daily routine work.

The viral video we have here is about providing drinking water to someone who needs it urgently. The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption, ““The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention.” A cyclist saw a thirsty sparrow & shares his drinking water with the bird. Temperatures are rising. Please keep some water outside for the birds 🙏

The video shows a house sparrow sitting on a road and yearning for water. A kind person provides it with some water in a bottle cap and the bird gulps it down happily.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

“The smallest act of kindness is worth more than the greatest intention.”

A cyclist saw a thirsty sparrow & shares his drinking water with the bird.

Temperatures are rising. Please keep some water outside for the birds 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bLQn7PHJta — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 2, 2023

Here, we will urge you to provide drinking water to people around and make arrangements for animals and birds as well by placing water feeders at suitable places.

