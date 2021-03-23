A video of an Indonesian man taking a bath and even fishing in a giant pothole in the middle of a busy road has gone viral on social media. Soon after his video of his activities in the muddy puddle went viral, the authorities were forced to jump into action and the road repair work was started immediately. Also Read - Popular British Dancer Suffers Third-degree Burns While Attempting YouTube Tutorial Video

In the viral video, the man, Amaq Ohan, was seen taking a bath in the pothole filled with water in the middle of a damaged highway. He can be seen using a mug to pour water on himself, as he washes soapy lather off his hair. As the video proceeds, we can see another man handing him a shampoo packet and he starts lathering his hair again. His actions in the middle of the road was a spectacle for the commuters passing by him on their vehicles. Before he started with his bathing, he was also did a photo shoot sitting on a chair, casting a fishing rod in the huge pothole, as a mark of protest.

In the video, while Ohan lied in the middle of the road taking a shower, local residents were also spotted in the area taking pictures of him. Soon, pictures and videos of him surfaced online and residents highlighted the poor condition of the road which is hindering the way of commuters and posing problem in their commutation.

As per local media reports, Ohan’s protest was filmed at a damaged road in Praya City, Central Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB). “This is an action as a form of protest against the damaged road and drainage conditions. Because the puddle and the potholes have claimed many victims,” said Ohan, a social activist and volunteer from the Tulus Angen Community.