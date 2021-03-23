Mysuru: Enraged over the death of an engineer, a mob attacked a traffic policeman in Mysuru and a video of the same is making rounds on the internet. As per reports, the 47-year-old civil engineer was speeding on his bike when the policemen checking vehicles tried to stop him. And while trying to avoid the policemen at the checkpoint, he went to the extreme left at a great speed and the two- wheeler skidded, leading to his death on the spot. Also Read - Viral Video of Man's 'Bathing' and 'Fishing' in Giant Pothole Forces Authorities to Repair Road | Watch

The incident angered the mob which later damaged the police vehicle and beat up the traffic policeman mercilessly. According to a News Minute report, total three police personnel were attacked by the mob, including two assistant sub-inspectors and one driver. Swamy Naik and Madhegowda (Assistant Sub-Inspector), Manju (Armed Police Constable) have registered three different complaints over the incident, said a police official at the Mysuru City Police Station. Also Read - Popular British Dancer Suffers Third-degree Burns While Attempting YouTube Tutorial Video

In the viral video, a huge crowd can be seen circling around the traffic cop and thrashing him. Towards the end of the video the traffic cop finally succeeds in escaping from the crowd and runs towards his vehicle.

On hearing about the incident, a deputy commissioner of police Prakash Gowda went to the scene and dispersed the crowd. The traffic policemen, who faced the mob fury, was later taken to a hospital and his condition is stable, the police said.