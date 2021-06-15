Animals are just the best, and funniest! And, this time yet again a funny video of an animal has successfully managed to help us get a good laugh for the day. Speaking of the video, it was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle and it shows a monkey balancing and walking on a tight rope atop a simple suspension bridge. The video has gone viral and making rounds on social media platforms. Also Read - Video of 68-yr-old Rajasthan MLA Doing Push-Ups in Farm Field Goes Viral | WATCH

Seems his account has been verified by Twitter pic.twitter.com/qvYxv9BUhT — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) June 11, 2021

In the video, one can see the monkey from the back balancing on the rope like a pro lifting its hands up in the air. Even though at a point in the video, it seems that it loses its balance but it doesn’t and completes walking on the entire rope. Such animal videos not only make you smile but also helps you relieve stress on a really busy day.