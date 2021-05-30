Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is also known for his love for animals, was recently spotted pampering his new friend in a viral video. The viral video was posted by his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni just two days ago on her Instagram account and netizens couldn’t get enough of “awwws”. In the video, Dhoni can be seen pampering and massaging the new member of his house, a horse named Chetak. She posted the video with the hashtags, “#pamperingtime” and “#marwarihorse !” Also Read - Man Eats Poisonous Snake to Keep COVID-19 at Bay. Here's What Happened Next

Watch the video here:

The video has gathered over 477K views and likes and hundreds of comments. Even Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and former Miss India Alankrita Sahai also reacted to the adorable viral video. In the video, the horse can be seen lying on the floor, while Dhoni pats Chetak and rubs his hand over Chetak’s body. Both Chetak and Dhoni can be seen having a fun time over the weekend in the video.

Earlier this month, the Dhoni family welcome Chetak home and Sakshi posted a video of the same on her Instagram. And, ever since the horse arrived, Sakshi, has been posting photos and videos of the new addition to their family of pets on her Instagram account.