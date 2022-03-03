An Australian man was jogging early on Monday (Feb 28) morning in Sydney when he came across a bizarre creature that he could only assume was an alien. The ‘alien’ creature has terrified netizens and left biologists baffled. According to a report in the Lad Bible, the strange animal was discovered in Sydney’s Marrickville locality after heavy rain lashed the city.Also Read - Viral Video: Artist Grooves to 'Srivalli' on Stage in Middle of Play, Amuses The Internet | Watch

Harry Hayes recorded a video of the animal from his phone and uploaded it on his Instagram asking, "Found this on the road, wtf is it?" "My gut says it's some kind of embryo but with Covid, World War III, and the floods [going on right now] this could very well be an alien," Hayes told LADbible Australia. The video shows him poking the animal with a stick as it remains immobile.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @_harryhayes

LADbible approached the University of Sydney and the University of New South Wales to identify this creature – so far, no academic has been able to do so.

A biologist on Twitter asked users following #ScienceTwitter what they think the creature could be. She called it a ‘mystery blob’. “Hey world. What in the what IS this thing? I thought possum/glider embryo but I have no context or scale and none of my peers can agree. What is this? #mysteryblob,” Biologist Ellie tweeted.

Hey world. What in the what IS this thing? I thought possum/glider embryo but I have no context or scale and none of my peers can agree. What is this? #mysteryblob https://t.co/86DAwrtQpD — Biologist Ellie (@biologist_ellie) March 1, 2022

A picture of the weird-looking creature soon went viral on social media. “Shark embryo maybe? Or some other sea creature,” a netizen speculated. “That’s an alien,” another netizen said. Here are some of the comments from the original post: