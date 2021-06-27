New Delhi: In view of the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, various state governments have imposed curbs and banned social gatherings. Amid this, the number of guests attending wedding ceremonies also was cut down to the minimum and many close friends and relatives of both brides and grooms had to just attend their weddings and other rituals online. During one such wedding ritual of a bride-to-be, she seeks the blessings of her in-laws through the zoom video calling application, and the video of the same has gone viral across social media platforms. Also Read - Viral Video: This Baby Monkey Playing With a Little Chicken and Kissing it Will Make You Go Awww | WATCH

The video went viral after it was shared on an Instagram page named Dulhaniya with the caption, "Virtual aashirwad from in-laws is a brand new addition to zoom weddings". However, it was originally shared by the bride named Nikita Kaur herself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikita Kaur (@heygigglingpotato)

In the video that has gained over 36K likes and views, the bride-to-be can be seen wearing a blue salwar suit with a red dupatta covering her head as she is accompanied by one of her friends. The video shows the bride touching the screen of her device with both her hands and saying, ” So, mother-in-law, father-in-law me touching your feet” just before bursting into laughter.