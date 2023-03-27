Home

Viral Video of Old Woman Dancing Like No One’s Watching is All About Living Life to Fullest – Watch

The viral video featured an elderly woman dancing energetically on a Maharashtrian somg- Watch here!

Viral Video: Over the world, dance videos have gained popularity. Social media is flooded with countless videos of people executing incredible moves. Recently, a video of an elderly woman dancing heartily to a Marathi song is added to this never-ending collection of dance videos. The Internet adored her contagious zeal and energy. In the viral video, ladies of all ages can be seen dancing fervently BUT a senior citizen in the front stole the show with her dance moves. The caption on the viral video shared by a Twitter user read, “Aaji at the front has cured my depression .”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

aaji at the front has cured my depression pic.twitter.com/QRkVSwVSov — gordon (@gordonramashray) March 25, 2023

People were in an awe of the elderly woman’s infectious energy at the event. They showered the comment section with immense love and admiration. One of the users said, “That’s the spirit man, she’s living her at its best in this age. More power to her .” Another user said, “She is so energetic.”

CHECK VIRAL REACTIONS

Ajji living life to the fullest https://t.co/Oh7QGZCnl6 — Indraneel Deshmukh (@Torsadepointles) March 25, 2023

I am convinced these folks are having a better sunshine than us with laptops https://t.co/INE6tVqQtF — Ganeshan (@ganeshan_iyer) March 25, 2023

Love to see this Marathi moshpit https://t.co/wZs29wdVly — MadMax (@TapiocaChip) March 25, 2023

Aaaji got some steroids https://t.co/nPaBkP1dHk — LM D10s (@anecdotesucker) March 25, 2023

Better than Martin Garrix if we are being honest https://t.co/iR4fQmAlD0 — S (@losnblancos2305) March 25, 2023

Watching middle aged or older women enjoy freely really lights up my day. These women have spent their youth for their families. But in these effervescent moments their entire being comes alive with joy, and they are no more a mother daughter or a wife. They are just themselves + https://t.co/ju0tynhrww — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) March 25, 2023

The viral video has over 71K views, 400 plus retweets, over 3K likes, 233 bookmarks and 16.6K views on the post.

