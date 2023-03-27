Top Recommended Stories

The viral video featured an elderly woman dancing energetically on a Maharashtrian somg- Watch here!

Published: March 27, 2023 9:46 AM IST

By Trending Desk | Edited by Tanya Garg

Viral Video: Over the world, dance videos have gained popularity. Social media is flooded with countless videos of people executing incredible moves. Recently, a video of an elderly woman dancing heartily to a Marathi song is added to this never-ending collection of dance videos. The Internet adored her contagious zeal and energy. In the viral video, ladies of all ages can be seen dancing fervently BUT a senior citizen in the front stole the show with her dance moves. The caption on the viral video shared by a Twitter user read, “Aaji at the front has cured my depression .”

People were in an awe of the elderly woman’s infectious energy at the event. They showered the comment section with immense love and admiration. One of the users said, “That’s the spirit man, she’s living her at its best in this age. More power to her .” Another user said, “She is so energetic.”

The viral video has over 71K views, 400 plus retweets, over 3K likes, 233 bookmarks and 16.6K views on the post.

