Viral Video: Like human beings, animals too get amused and curious if they see something new and unusual. One such incident that is going viral across social media platforms now is a video of a park full of dogs running behind a remote-controlled car. And, we assure you that watching this viral video clip will definitely help you end your weekend with a big smile on your face.Also Read - Dancer Shows Off Moves Entwined With Optical Illusion, Viral Video Will Leave Your Jaw On The Floor

The video of the large group of dogs chasing the remote-controlled car around the park went viral after it was shared on Twitter by a page named Humor And Animals. The video was shared with the caption, “This is what happens when you bring an rc car to the dog park.” Also Read - Planning a Trip To Maldives? How To Travel Maldives On A Budget And Covid-19 Travel Guidelines

WATCH the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Climbs Wall Like Spider Man, Amazing Talent Baffles The Internet | Watch

this is what happens when you bring an rc car to the dog park

(jukin media) pic.twitter.com/2qqIzvWBwb — Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) September 18, 2021

In this undated viral video, one can see that around 20 dogs are chasing a car, and but none of them are able to get hold of the car as its speed is much faster than that of the dogs. Netizens are totally in awe after watching the video and many posted comments like, “Whoever is operating car is really good…love the smarties that cut across”, “What the video doesn’t show, is what happened when the dogs got hold of it”, “Hahahaha my dog park friend does this and the dogs all drop what they’re doing to try and catch it. It’s hilarious,” “I’m just going to watch this on repeat until my battery dies,” and many more. The video has garnered around 660K views, 47.3 K likes, over 8500 retweets and another hundred of comments and quote tweets.