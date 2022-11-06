Viral Video Of Pet Iguana Enjoying Watermelon With Human Daddy Is YUMMY

Viral: Pets and their mushy moments with their human parents make for very interesting, captivating videos, especially the ones involving dogs, cats, their little ones, or the ones with feathers; birds.

Such is the appeal of these videos that they go viral within no time and attract many likes and comments. One such video that is doing the rounds is a yummy one because it shows a man enjoying a slice of watermelon with his pet iguana.

WATCH THE VIDEO

The video was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by the name Buitengebieden on November 2. In the video, a man can be eating a slice of a cake when an iguana comes and shares the same with him. The internet is in awe of how the iguana is eating the watermelon in this 29-second clip.

Captioned “Sharing is caring”, the video has received over 6.2 lakh views and over 25.5k likes.