Viral Video of Puja inside moving train sparks buzz; Railways responds

Just days after a video of a romantically decorated railway honeymoon coupe went viral, another unusual train-related clip has grabbed attention on social media. This time, a video showing a religious

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Just days after a video of a romantically decorated railway honeymoon coupe went viral, another unusual train-related clip has grabbed attention on social media. This time, a video showing a religious ceremony being conducted inside a moving train coach has sparked widespread discussion online.

The viral clip, shared on X, shows a priest seated on the floor of the coach performing puja rituals while several devotees, most of them dressed in white, participate in the ceremony. As the rituals took place inside the moving train, the video prompted questions among social media users about whether such religious activities are permitted inside railway coaches.

Responding to the controversy, Northern Railway clarified that the ceremony was not held inside a regular passenger coach. According to the railway authority, the rituals took place inside a privately booked saloon car that had been allotted through a commercial booking made via IRCTC. In a reply posted on its official X account, Northern Railway confirmed that the puja was conducted in the specially booked saloon coach.