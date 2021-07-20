Mumbai: Most of us are aware that Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is an avid Twitter user and often shares motivational and inspirational quotes and videos on his handle. But, on Monday, Mahindra retweeted a video of an Indian American man riding on a Ferrari car made of pure gold and he didn’t seem happy about it. Sharing the video, Mahindra captioned it, “I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy…”.Also Read - 100-year-old Man Sells Vegetables to Support Orphaned Grandchildren, Receives Massive Donation After His Cart Pulling Photo Went Viral

The undated video, which went viral on Twitter, shows two men sitting in the car and getting ready to drive away with people crowding around the car and taking pictures. In the background of the video, one can also hear a woman laughing in awe as the man sitting on the driver's seat operates the detachable roof of the convertible car. The video also has a note on it that says, "Indian American with pure gold Ferrari car."

Watch the video here:

I don’t know why this is going around on social media unless it is a lesson on how NOT to spend your money when you are wealthy… pic.twitter.com/0cpDRSZpnI — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2021

After Mahindra retweeted the video and expressed his displeasure about it, the video garnered 164K views, over 6.6K likes and hundreds of retweets and comments in less than 24 hours.