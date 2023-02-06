Home

Viral Video of Rat Climbing on Man in New York Metro Goes Viral, His Reaction is Unmissable, Watch

Viral Video: The most terrifying fear we could possibly have is discovering a rat crawling on us while we are asleep. But for a man, who fell asleep in the subway, this became reality when a rat mounted on top of him. In the viral video, the rat can be seen climbing up through the man’s leg. The individual doesn’t appear to be paying attention to his surroundings. As the rat climbs on him, it first sniffs his palm before moving to his shoulders. The man suddenly awakens as he feels movement on his body. He initially seems a little startled to see the rat, but he soon acts calmly as he gets up and pushes the rat away. A Twitter user shared the video and captioned it,”I didn’t realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway.”

I didn’t realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway. pic.twitter.com/nsVOPSVWeb — Jaz️ (@Jazzie654) February 3, 2023

The video went viral in no time and has over 1M views and over 800 retweets. Several users hailed the man’s calm and dropped some hilarious comments. One of the users wrote, “I swear to God, I would either drop dead on the spot or the whole of the country would hear my screams😱.” Another user wrote, “I was thinking of taking the kids to NY for spring break but now I’m rethinking that strategy.”

New York is literally the dirtiest place ever . I hated it every time I went . https://t.co/4JA4zVkmGI — GoldenGirl✨ (@AliPatrice21) February 5, 2023

Never seen a rat ON the car, but saw my first roach on it about a month ago and I was so disturbed https://t.co/1gxHYAW9ym — La Femme TweetALOT (@DJtweetALOT) February 5, 2023

I would literally pass away https://t.co/2xnkg9SpIw — You know me.  (@Krissy_Lala) February 5, 2023

He was WAYYYYYY too calmed I never ever fell asleep on the subway FOH gotta be alert for rats and crazy mfs and situations. https://t.co/0xA7kYZNYC — SoundzOfBlackNess✊♊️✊ (@NoEsAmor89) February 5, 2023

