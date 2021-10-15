Viral Video: As people across the country are set to celebrate Dussehra today, an old video of ‘Ravana’ dancing has resurfaced on Twitter, amusing social media users. The 30-second clip shows a man dressed as ‘Ravana’ dancing to a Punjabi song during a Ramleela somewhere in Punjab. The delightful video has gone viral on social media, and it is trending now.Also Read - Viral Video: Girls Perform Garba in PPE Kits During Navratri to Raise COVID Awareness | Watch

The video shows the characters of the Ramlila, dressed in their costumes, dancing on a Punjabi song. Most of all, Ravana seems to be having having the time of his life as he performs on a Bhangra sequence and groovs to the Punjabi song ‘Mitra da naa chalda’ to entertain the crowd. He is also carrying a gun which he puts down during the act and the audience present is seen cheering him. Along with him, his accompanying characters can also be seen vibing to the beat on stage.

Watch the video here:

Kra lao Punjab vich Ramayan🤦🏽 pic.twitter.com/f3MxQZQhjM — ਅਦਨਾਨ ਅਲੀ ਖਾਨ ( عدنان علی خان ) (@AdnanAliKhan555) October 13, 2021

The video has gone viral, and amassed close to 23,000 views and around 300 retweets. People are thoroughly enjoying the video and loving the hilarious dance.

One user wrote, ”Super Hillarious and so realistic in the context of Punjab,” while another commented, ”This is the most heartwarming and hilarious thing I have seen today… Made my day.”

See other reactions:

Raavan….Mitran da na chalda😜😜

Punjabi Ramlila!!! — Karmjit Singh Biding (@KBiding) October 13, 2021

Balle balle, says Ravana, as he slaps his thighs and prances on the stage in this Ram Leela in Punjabi !!! https://t.co/b9o2WBEzMC — Vivek Sengupta (@vsengupta) October 14, 2021

Super Hillarious and so realistic in the context of Punjab🤣 https://t.co/jS65TZAoWg — Aakriti_Sood (@aakriti_08) October 14, 2021

This was so common in the pind in the 80's / 90's. I remember it from my childhood as well. The Hindu Punjabis would happily take part (along with everyone else). Anyone not from Punjab wouldn't understand. https://t.co/ZuP4UAMCtO — SIKH HISTORY AND CURRENT AFFAIRS (@SikhHCA) October 13, 2021

This is the most heartwarming and hilarious thing I have seen today… Made my day ❤️ https://t.co/Nhlylgexzs — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) October 13, 2021

Adding necessary spice to it, totally loving the vibe 🤣🤣 https://t.co/GAY0VeH2Vm — Touchstone. (@unclecorleone) October 13, 2021

Best Ravan Ever! — bender_y (@sushil86y) October 14, 2021

