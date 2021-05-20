Denver: A video of a rhinoceros playing keyboard on the occasion of its 12th birthday is going viral on social media. The video is from the Denver Zoo located in United States’ Colorado. The cute video of the one-horned rhino, named Bandhu showing off his musical talent was posted on Instagram by the Denver Zoo and netizens can’t have enough of it. Also Read - Nurses in PPE Kits Dance to Cheer Up COVID Patients Inside ICU Ward of Hospital | WATCH Viral Video

The video was posted with the caption, "Happy Birthday, Bandhu! Our resident male greater one-horned rhino turns 12 today! It might be his birthday, but Bandhu wanted to treat you all to a special song he wrote all by himself. Using his prehensile lip to compose a tune is just one of the many ways we can use enrichment to mentally and physically stimulate the birthday boy. Look out for Bandhu in Toyota Elephant Passage on your next visit to Denver Zoo!"

Watch the video here:

In the viral video, one can see a female staff of the zoo bring a keyboard in front of Bandhu-the rhino and he immediately starts playing it like a pro with its upper lip. The adorable video has raked in more than 22K likes and views and hundreds of comments like, “He’s so talented”, “He is amazing!”, “Love that lip Bandhu”, “Give that man an Emmy!” and many more.