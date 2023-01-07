Viral Video Of Small Child Feeding Birds Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity | WATCH

Children emulate their parents and elders hence they should make every effort to do good whenever and wherever possible.

Viral Video: Kindness is a virtue that can change the course of the world. Kindness can transform an ugly situation into a pleasant one. In fact, in today’s fast-paced world where people don’t have time for themselves, it comes as a nice surprise when someone goes out of their way to help, support, or feed someone without any expectations. Children are especially the ones who show kind-heartedness and compassion very frequently.

A video is going viral on social media. It shows a small kid squatting on the ground and feeding birds from a bowl using a chopstick. The video is shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption: “Be kind.. 😊”.

One hopes that this message of kindness and compassion strikes a chord with many, many people across all boundaries and all age groups.