Viral Video Of Small Child Feeding Birds Will Restore Your Faith In Humanity | WATCH
Children emulate their parents and elders hence they should make every effort to do good whenever and wherever possible.
Viral Video: Kindness is a virtue that can change the course of the world. Kindness can transform an ugly situation into a pleasant one. In fact, in today’s fast-paced world where people don’t have time for themselves, it comes as a nice surprise when someone goes out of their way to help, support, or feed someone without any expectations. Children are especially the ones who show kind-heartedness and compassion very frequently.
A video is going viral on social media. It shows a small kid squatting on the ground and feeding birds from a bowl using a chopstick. The video is shared by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption: “Be kind.. 😊”.
WATCH THE VIDEO OF SMALL KID FEEDING BIRDS
One hopes that this message of kindness and compassion strikes a chord with many, many people across all boundaries and all age groups.
