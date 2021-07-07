Kolkata: A video of three super-adorable snow leopard cubs playing with each other at a zoological park is winning the hearts of netizens. The video was shared by news agency ANI on its official Twitter handle. Within hours, the video went viral and netizens could not just stop watching the video but flooded the feed with comments like, “I think this is the best video of today”, “So cute” and many more. Also Read - 'Tumlogon ka Mask Kahan Hai': Video of a Little Kid Asking People to Wear Masks in Dharamshala Goes Viral | WATCH

The viral video shows the three-month-old three snow leopard cubs playing with a hanging rope and with each other’s tail. The video was shot at the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in West Bengal’s Darjeeling. The video was originally sourced from the director of the zoo. Speaking to the media, the zoo’s director said that the snow leopard cubs were born on April 12. Also Read - 'Ready To Appear Before UP Police Within 24 Hours If...': Twitter India Chief Tells Karnataka HC

Watch the video here: Also Read - 'Sorry Dost Majboori Thi': Thief Leaves Note of Apology After Stealing Gold and Valuable Items from SAF's Jawans Residence

#WATCH | West Bengal: Three cubs of a snow leopard, Zima were seen playing at Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Darjeeling These cubs were born on April 12, says Zoo Director (Video source: Zoo Director) pic.twitter.com/rrKlD3ttvn — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021

As we know, leopards are from the cat family, this video of the little cubs is as amusing as that of any other funny and adorable cat video. And, we assure you this cute video will not only bring a smile to your face but will also help reduce stress. Watching such animal videos not just makes you feel good, but also reduces stress. Though these videos might seem silly at times, the light-hearted nature of such content can lift your mood and help build your resilience to stress.