Viral Video: Viral Video: Internet is full of funny animal content, and of course, dog videos are the most popular ones. Dogs are one of the most adorable animals, and their super cute antics are a delight to watch. In one such video that will make you smile, a tiny dog is seen running around wearing an adorable yellow raincoat. Trying to protect itself from rain, the dog wearing the quirky raincoat, is seen entering a building. The way the dog adorably walks and runs to shield itself from the rain will make you go ‘aww’, for sure!Also Read - Viral Video: Guys Recreate Kala Chashma Trend on Mumbai Local Train, Netizens Love This Version | Watch

The video was shared on an Instagram page called Dogs of Instagram with a caption that read, “Cutest little rain trot fetched from @marumarimayo ☔️#rainraindontgoaway Does your dog like the rain?” The page, as the name suggests, shares loads of adorable videos like these.

WATCH VIDEO OF ADORABLE DOG WEARING A YELLOW RAINCOAT:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DogsOf // Great Pet Living (@dogsofinstagram)

Shared 5 days back, the video is filled with heart and love emojis, and cute comments. A user wrote, “Oh my gosh now that is just too adorable,” while many others said that they will get the same raincoat for their dogs.

Nothing beats stress like watching animal videos. And that’s the reason, animal videos are the most watched and loved videos on the internet as they brighten our day and fill us with joy and positivity. These cute videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.