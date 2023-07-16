Home

Viral

Viral Video Of Toddler Playing With Snake Like A Toy Has Internet Divided

Viral Video Of Toddler Playing With Snake Like A Toy Has Internet Divided

The kid is holding a huge snake by its tail like he is holding his much-loved toy.

It is worth pondering how safe it is to let such a small child handle a snake.

Toddler Playing With Snake: What a joy it is to see children playing and enjoying themselves without a care in the world! Seeing them happy fills us with a strange sense of contentment and gratification. Sometimes they play with their favourite toys and sometimes with their friends.

Trending Now

But the video we are sharing with you shows a small kid moving around playfully inside his house while holding a huge snake by its tail. It is like he is holding his much-loved toy.

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by __❤️ (@f_l_addiction.official)

The video is shared on Instagram by @f_l_addiction.official.

It is worth pondering how safe it is to let such a small child handle a snake. The reptile could have caused serious harm to the child or the people present there. Also, what is even more worrying is the way the snake is being treated, or rather say ill-treated.

It is a living being and doesn’t deserve to be used like a toy.

Sharing a few reactions to the video.

raj.cool1: Boy be like: hello guys let me introduce my best friend

hillary_ndu: The way kids be treating snakes these days

binge_eater6: The boy to the snake: come on don’t be shy , let me introduce you to my family . The snake : no no please I’m an introvert

acha_huva: When relatives ask u for your percentage.

Julienneyo: Covid babies joke too much ‍♂️

s_k_u_m_a_r_9_4_6_3: Bachche bhagwan k rup hote hai es liye kuch nhi hua har har mahadev

aamirsid76: Snake is the paid actor!!

alhari.k: Mom look here is my new friend

o.t.c.o_gatezz: She’s just walking her pet ‍♂️

mjfrequency: They just found out that they gave birth to Tarzan

ashish._07: बच्चा जैसे ही अंदर गया सबकी हालत खराब हो गयी

cjdemo12: Yeah, I don’t blame the rest of the family’s reactions

only1andyr: Parent awards right there….even if the snake is harmless, no way to treat an animal. Pure ignorance.

reggieb696: He clear that room quickly

natureholic_lover: Kid – Aunty mummy se kal chugli ki thi na aapne me apke liye inaam laya hu

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES