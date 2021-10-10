Viral Video: Children always appear to be in a happy and cheerful mood if they’re getting the right amount of food and sleep on time. But, most children get stressed when they are taken to the doctor for a shot or flu they’re suffering from. However, this toddler named Miguel has broken records and despite suffering from gastroenteritis and being admitted to the hospital, he couldn’t stop himself from singing and dancing when his favorite song came on the TV. And, now a video of little Miguel from Brazil, heartily singing and dancing to his favorite song is making rounds on the internet.Also Read - Sapna Choudhary And Her Husband Give Bath to Buffaloes, Then This Hilarious Thing Happens. Watch Viral Video

In the viral video clip, Miguel heard his favorite song playing on the television, and immediately he started singing and swaying to it in his crib holding a spoon in his hand like a microphone. Miguel's video went viral after it was shared on a Twitter handle named GoodNewsMovement. The song little Miguel was crooning to is the PÉRICLES – ATÉ QUE DUROU (AO VIVO).

WATCH the video here:

Even in difficult times at the hospital this little boy sings & dances. (Brazil) Little Miguel was hospitalized last week with gastroenteritis but that didn’t keep him from singing & dancing when his favorite song came on the TV. He is now back at home doing well.

Little Miguel’s adorable viral video has garnered over 7.5K views and hundreds of likes and comments. Responding to the viral video, netizens posted comments like, “Music heals literally every single thing”, “Can’t even recall the last time I was filled with this much joy…..let alone when I was sick” and many more.