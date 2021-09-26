Viral Video: A video of a toddler climbing a bouldering wall effortlessly and without any support is going viral on social media. The adorable video is of a 19-month-old baby girl named Ellie Farmer from Arizona in the US that is going viral now is almost a year old and originally trended in December last year. The video is going viral once again after it was shared on Twitter by a handle named EverestToday with the caption, “I love the way he/she works it all out logically!”Also Read - Pizza in a Cup? This Shop in Surat is Selling Kulhad Pizza, Netizens Say, 'Italian Grandma Will Declare War With Us' | WATCH

In the video, little Ellie who is also known as Little Zen Monkey online can be seen carefully and thoughtfully making her way up as she climbed the 7ft indoor bouldering wall without any safety harness. Also Read - Viral Video: Siddaramaiah's Dhoti Slip in Karnataka Assembly Will Remind You of Hera Pheri. Watch

Watch the video here: Also Read - Viral Video: Money Heist Song Bella Ciao Gets a Gujarati Cover, Netizens Love It. WATCH

I love the way he/she works it all out logically!🙏 pic.twitter.com/iLtiehgQdL — Everest Today (@EverestToday) September 25, 2021

As per a Business Insider report, Ellie’s parents, Rachael and Zak Farmer, are competitive climbers themselves and they said that being around the sport at an early age helped spark Ellie’s interest.

Ellie’s father Zak said, “We helped to guide her in learning how to use her feet and how to navigate the wall. We were surprised at how well she took to it on her own.” He added, “It is natural as parents to be nervous when our child is trying new things, but my wife and I have been climbing for many years. While climbing might seem extreme to many people, it is a part of everyday life for us.”

You can see more of the Little Zen Monkey on their Facebook page. “Ellie is now seven years old and she still LOVES climbing, mountain trails, martial arts, and life as a little athlete. Beyond athletics, she also loves math and science, playing with her friends, American Girl dolls, Star Wars and more specifically, engaging in epic lightsaber battles,” read a recent post on teh Facebook page.