Viral Video Of Tourists At Dudhsagar Falls Sparks Concern; South Western Railway Issues Advisory

A viral video shows a horde of tourists attempting to reach the Dudhsagar falls in Goa by walking on railway tracks. The South Western Railway has urged people to prioritise safety and enjoy the view from trains.

The South Western Railway has issued an advisory regarding the Dudhsagar falls. (Credits: Instagram)

An incident in Goa has caught everyone’s attention. Hundreds of excited tourists decided to walk along the railway tracks to reach the famous Dudhsagar waterfalls. But, their plans were swiftly halted by vigilant officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the forest department. The reason behind this was a recent ban imposed by the forest department, which restricted access to waterfalls in wildlife sanctuaries due to heavy rains and previous accidents. The Dudhsagar falls flow at a height of 1,017 feet over the Western Ghats.

What Happened At Dudhsagar Falls?

The tourists, who had come from both Karnataka and Goa, claimed they were unaware of the ban. Since some roads leading to the waterfalls were closed due to heavy rainfall, they opted to take the railway tracks instead. But the officials quickly intervened to prioritise safety and enforce the ban.

End this Herd Mentality 🙏 📍Dudhsagar Falls trek today 😭🚫 pic.twitter.com/Ldk93RN5dQ — Visit Udupi (@VisitUdupi) July 16, 2023

Another Viral Video From Dudhsagar Falls

A video doing the rounds on social media shows that some trekkers were made to do sit-ups as part of their punishment for not following the rules. The group was punished for getting down from the train before their scheduled station and crossing the tracks to visit the Dudhsagar falls, which is prohibited.

What South Western Railways Has Said

To prevent similar incidents, the South Western Railway promptly issued an advisory, urging people not to walk along the tracks. They stressed that walking on or near railway tracks is not only dangerous but also against the law, as per the Railway Act. It can also put trains at risk. Additionally, the railway authorities specifically prohibited people from getting off at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat.

De-boarding at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited. All passengers are requested to co-operate & follow rules laid down for your own safety. (2/2) — South Western Railway (@SWRRLY) July 16, 2023

The Goa forest department recently banned visitors from accessing waterfalls within wildlife sanctuaries due to concerns about heavy rain and previous accidents. The South Goa district also advised residents and tourists to be cautious and avoid entering water bodies during the monsoon season. Tragic incidents of drowning at Mainapi waterfalls served as a sombre reminder of the risks involved.

The incidents of overcrowding and misconduct at popular waterfalls have sparked calls for regulating visitor entry, particularly on weekends when there is a surge in visitors. The recent ban and the actions taken by officials aim to ensure public safety and prevent accidents during the monsoon season when rivers flow rapidly and the risk of drowning is higher.

