Home

Viral

Tunnel Built Under Highway In Just One Weekend | Watch Viral Video

Tunnel Built Under Highway In Just One Weekend | Watch Viral Video

The video has garnered 12 lakh views within a day and has received numerous comments from the audience.

Viral Video Of Tunnel Built Under A Highway In Just One Weekend Amazes Netizens | Watch

Viral Video: We have seen some very impressive and grand engineering marvels like The Channel Tunnel or Eurotunnel joining France and England, the Akashi Kaikyo Bridge located in West Japan that connects Kobe and Iwaya, the International Space Station, and Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world. The engineers are pushing themselves further to create even more remarkable and great masterpieces.

The video of one such creation of engineering has been shared on Twitter by Anand Mahindra @anandmahindra with the caption, “The Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just one weekend! Skills we must acquire. It’s not about labour-saving, but about time-saving. That’s also critical in emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all.”

You may like to read

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

The Dutch built a tunnel under a highway in just one weekend! Skills we must acquire. It’s not about labour-saving, but about time-saving. That’s also critical in emerging economy. Faster infrastructure creation means faster growth & benefits to all. pic.twitter.com/SoU3NEsgpE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) March 3, 2023

The video has garnered 12 lakh views within a day and has received numerous comments from the audience. Sharing a few here.

Dr Vaibhav Kapoor @DrVaibhavK Replying to @anandmahindra, “Commendable work!”

Manu Murali Pillai @manumurali369 Replying to @anandmahindra “Absolutely incredible Engineering :)”

Harsh @ThePerfectH Replying to @anandmahindra, “Come to Punjabi bagh 😭”

Abhijit Deshpande @adeshpande_VCT Replying to @anandmahindra, “I’m sure a lot of thought and planning went into this. If we look at the standard Cycle Time of an infrastructure project, we can see that 80% of the time is spent on delays due to waiting time, rework, communication & interdepartmental coordination-lowest hanging fruits 2 pluck!”

Kishan Patel 🇮🇳 @kishanmpatell Replying to @anandmahindra, ‘There are lot more things that india should have to learn from foreign technology.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.