Viral Video Of Two-Headed Anteater Has Baffled The Internet. We Challenge You To Figure It Out | Watch

Giant Anteater Video: Nature has provided animals, birds, and insects with natural shields, a kind of defence mechanism that helps them to hide from predators and other potential dangers. For instance, a chameleon has the inborn ability to change its colour to merge with its surroundings and this helps it to get undetected even while in the open. One animal that is born with a such natural shield is the giant anteater.

In the viral video that we are sharing with you a giant anteater can be seen munching on ants and other insects. But what baffles the mind is that it has got two heads and it is using both to enjoy its meal.

To understand the riddle and to try and solve it you have to watch the video. The video is shared on Twitter by @buitengebieden with the caption, “Took me a minute..”

The video has been viewed more than 1 crore times in a span of 24 hours.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This could fool anyone easily and unless one has good knowledge of the species it would be almost impossible to decipher the reality.