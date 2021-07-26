Viral Video: Needless to say, snakes are scary creatures and so if you are particularly creeped out by the, then this video is not for you. In the sea of animal videos going viral on the internet, a clip of a two-headed snake devouring two ‘snacks’ at once will leave your jaws drop. The video shared on Instagram by Brian Barczyk, shows the moment when a two-headed snake simultaneously swallows two mice. Yes! Also Read - Never-seen-before Photo of a King Cobra Eating Another Cobra Snake is Going Viral, Netizens Say 'Those Eyes Look Hypnotic'

“Two headed Ben and Jerry eating. Miss all my snakes and animals, but we will be home soon. Having a blast on this adventure and have so much more to share (sic),” Brian wrote sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and users are both intrigued and surprised by this video. Many wondered if the snake has two digestive tracts.

”One user wrote, ”Awesome! But why does it have two heads? Was that a genetic disorder?” while another commented, ”Do they have two digestive tracts or does it meet along the way and go into one?”