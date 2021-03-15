Jakarta: A tourist has sparked a huge outrage online after a video of her throwing a plastic bottle into a hippo’s mouth from her car window during a safari tour has gone viral on social media. The shocking incident was recorded at Taman Safari in Indonesia’s West Java. The hippo named Ari had opened its mouth with the hope of receiving a morsel of food, but instead it found a plastic bottle inside its mouth and had trouble swallowing. Also Read - Meet Mehrunisha — India's First Woman Bouncer Who Had Earned the Status with Her Hard Work and 'Never-give-up' Attitude.

The video which went viral was shot by a woman named Cyntia Ayu, who was driving behind the offending tourists. She saw the hippo happily opening its jaws expecting food but was instead treated like a dustbin, following which she immediately rushed to the safari authorities and complained to them about the same. The authorities then rushed to the distressed animal where they managed to remove the plastic waste from its mouth.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PEEDS🔄 (@peeds.id)