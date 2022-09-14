Viral Video: Needless to say smartphones have become the centre of our lives and it is rather distressing to lose one. One such oops moment has been captured on camera when a man was so lost in the moment that he accidentally threw his phone in the water after clicking selfies. Well, such absent-mindedness is common and we have all been victims of it at some point or the other. However, it proved too costly for this man.Also Read - Viral Video: Karnataka Man Tries Handling 3 Cobras At Once, Stunt Goes Horribly Wrong | Watch

A video of the hilarious incident shows a man on a boat, with a fish in his hand. Evidently happy with the catch, the man takes several selfies with the fish from different angles. However, instead of throwing the fish back into the water, the man threw his mobile phone instead. As soon as he tossed the phone into the water, he realized what he had done. He even bends over to locate his phone in the water.

The video was posted on Twitter by Tansu Yegen, who often posts hilarious videos.

MAN THROWS PHONE INTO WATER NY MISTAKE: WATCH VIDEO

The video has garnered more than 12.5 million views, and more than 33,000 retweets since being shared on Twitter on September 11. The video was full of comments like ‘Oops’, Oh No’, and several laughing emojis. One user empathised and wrote, What real pain feels like.” Some also found it quite relatable. Another commented, “I’ve done such faux pas many times but thankfully never with my cellphone so far.” Some claimed it was fake. “If this is fake, then they should get fine for throwing trash into the late/sea,” said another.