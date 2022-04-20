Ola CEO Dances To Bijlee Bijlee: Ola CEO and co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal was seen showing off his dance moves to Hardy Sandhu’s Bijlee Bijlee along with Slokarth Dash, Head of Strategy and Planning . The duo broke into the dance while testing the music feature in the new operating system for Ola Electric Scooters, MoveOS 2.0. In the video that has gone viral on social media, Aggarwal can be seen grooving to ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ sporting sunglasses, white shirt and blue jeans. The duo nail the hook step as they flaunt their co-ordinated moves on the popular song. A red Ola scooter can also be seen in the frame.Also Read - Bangladeshi Teenager Swims Across India Border to Buy His Favourite Chocolate, Ends Up in Jail

“Doing some final “expert testing” for the MoveOS 2 music feature @slokarth,” Aggarwal tweeted, as he shared the video on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

Doing some final “expert testing” for the MoveOS 2 music feature 😄🕺🏼@slokarth pic.twitter.com/ogxrfS4F7e — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 19, 2022

About MoveOS 2.0

Dubbed as MoveOS 2.0, the updated software is expected to come with Bluetooth connectivity and navigation on the screen. The new OS will also come with a Music feature and it was during the testing that Bhavish Agarwal danced to the tune of the song. Bhavish Aggarwal had said last month that MoveOS 2.0 is ready to be rolled out by April end, indicating some essential features of the operating system.

In a tweet last month, Aggarwal had said: “MoveOS 2.0 almost ready and coming end April to everyone. Key features: navigation, companion app, cruise control, Bluetooth, lots of performance improvements and more!”

On Monday, Aggarwal also posted a video showcasing the Ola e-scooter’s Navigation system.

Now headed back home! Can you guess all the new features in this video?! pic.twitter.com/2FDCXacXqi — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) April 18, 2022

One of India’s most popular startups, Ola began selling its electric scooters last year.