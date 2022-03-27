Pune: Ola Electric has launched a probe into the incident of its electric scooter catching fire in Pune and said that it will take appropriate action. The fire incident has grabbed eyeballs across social media platforms after a video of the company’s electric scooter burning with huge flames and smoke at a roadside pavement went viral. The viral video raised questions among social media users over the safety standards of the vehicle.Also Read - Amazing Jugaad! Telangana Man Builds Wooden Treadmill That Works Without Power | Watch

Ola scooter in flames highlights safety issues with batteries. NMC cells more prone to ‘Thermal Runaway’ or spontaneous fires than LFP cells. @OlaElectric must investigate & give us answers. Thank God no one injured and # burnol not needed! pic.twitter.com/kupn2fANTP — Hormazd Sorabjee (@hormazdsorabjee) March 26, 2022

Reacting to the incident, Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said in a tweet: “Safety is top priority. We’re investigating this and will fix it.”

In a detailed statement on Twitter, the Bengaluru-based company stated: “We are aware of an incident in Pune that happened with one of our scooters in Pune and are investigating to understand the root cause and will share updates in the next few days.”

Our statement on the Pune incident. pic.twitter.com/aSX1DlTBmd — Ola Electric (@OlaElectric) March 26, 2022

The company further said it is constantly in touch with the customer “who is absolutely safe”. Asserting that vehicle safety is of paramount importance for it, Ola Electric said, “We take this one incident seriously and will take appropriate action and share more in coming days.”

This is the first safety-related incident reported since the company started deliveries of the electric scooter. It had earlier faced issues with delivery timelines.