Viral Video: Feeling low and stressed due to current Covid scenario? Worry not, we have found something perfect for you to help take your mind off it, at least for a few minutes. And what better than a little song and dance to cheer you up? A video is currently going viral, featuring a firangi couple who has stunned the internet by their impressive and energetic dance moves! The video shows the elderly uncle and aunty, dancing on the road with each other as Daddy Yankee's Problema is played by the roadside.

A living example of the saying that age is just a number, the couple is seen thoroughly enjoying the dance without a care in the world while pulling off some cool steps to match the beats of the hit song. Twitter user Fred Schultz shared the video of the dance with the caption, ”They still got it.”

Watch the video here:

They still got it. 😏😜💃🏻🕺 pic.twitter.com/gzv1uo3Ghc — Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) May 7, 2021

It’s not known when and where the video is from, but the dance has garnered a lot of social media reactions and a whole lot of love too! People are bowled over their zest for life and enthusiasm for dance, and wishing that they too can dance like the couple when they get old. The adorable video has got more than 4000 retweets and more than 600K views already.

One user wrote, ”Getting older does not mean leaving youth behind. Youth is a learned behavior,” while another wrote, ”God bless them. For all of those that think that when you grow old ,you lose it. They are kicking it.”

See a few reactions:

Idk who’s grandma and grandpa this is, but they mines now. The vibe is undeniable. — MuchachoLindo (@terrellhuff) May 7, 2021

Damn this made me smile so much. I love them. He stole all my moves though 😂 — ZIM (@zimwhodey) May 7, 2021

Where can I find this *awesome* couple? I wanna party with *these* two! Loving them so much!!! I hope my hubby & I are just like that when the time comes.🥰 — Nanette🌊☮❤😊 (@Nanettemooreatl) May 7, 2021

I hope I can still move like that when I get there age ! 🙏 — Johnny Cornwell (@johnny_iceman) May 8, 2021

And more importantly enjoying life…😊😊😊 — Shazzle 〓〓 (@jamonthebottom) May 7, 2021

So cute, right?