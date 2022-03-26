There’s a saying that you should never judge a book by its cover, it holds true for this car. A Maruti Suzuki Omni (Van) was modified into an epic club-style limo from the inside. But on the inside, it still looks what netizens call a ‘kidnapping van’. We have seen kidnappings in numerous Bollywood movies and Hindi TV serials where most of the time, a van is used to kidnap someone. The reason being that the 8-seater car is cheap, its back is spacious and sometimes the windows are concealed.Also Read - Viral Video: Mama Bear Tries to Take Out Naughty Cubs Playing in Swimming Pool. Watch

Recently, a video was shared on Instagram by the page ‘ghantaa’. It has gone viral with lakhs of views and over 81,000 likes. The video shows a man at an auto shop and opening the front door of a blue omni man. In front, a man can be seen installing new parts, the passenger seat was removed, and a few lights could be seen under the dashboard. Also Read - Viral Video: This Meme Mashup of Kim Jong Un's Dramatic Missile Launch With Gangnam Style is Hilarious. Watch

When the an opens the back of the van, it shows small televisions installed in the door and instead of a seat with speakers on the side. Coloured lights could be seen blinking all over the interior of the van in the back. The seat in the back was replaced with a comfortable 3-seater leather couch. The page captioned the video: “Omni mai limo wala feel”. With the song, Low by Florida playing in the background of the video, the car sure looked epic. Also Read - Viral Video: Australian Woman Kisses Men's T-Shirts in Nightclub To Get Them in Trouble. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes | comedy (@ghantaa)

Netizens loved the car’s modification and said the ‘kidnapping van’ was turned into a ‘disco limo’. Many netizens jokingly said they would love to be kidnapped in this amazing van. Their reactions were absolutely hilarious. Here are some of the comments from the post: