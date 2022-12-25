Viral Video: On Christmas, Man Cooks Heartly Meal for Street Dogs; Real Live Santa, Say Netizens

Shared on Instagram by Niall Harbison, the clip shows him cooking hearty meals for stray dogs in Thailand.

Man cooks lavish meal for street dogs in Thailand for Christmas

Viral Video: There are few stories that bring a certain amount of joy within and make you believe that humanity is still very much alive in this self-centric world. Today, when the entire world is celebrating the happy occasion of Christmas, we have a video that will certainly bring a broad smile to your face.

Niall Harbison has shared a video clip on his Instagram account that shows him cooking meals for stray dogs in Thailand. Harbison is seen distributing cute toys to the dogs to celebrate Christmas. “Street dogs around the world have a hard life. But this group of 100 here in Thailand today were made feel very special. I was up at 4.30am to cook them the finest meal of their lives and people have been sending me toys from all over the world so I saved them up for today. Most of these dogs have never seen a toy in their lives,” read a part of the caption.

In the video, he also mentioned that people across the world had chipped in with toys and donations to provide for the meals.

WATCH VIDEO

The clip has garnered over 5 million views and tons of reactions.