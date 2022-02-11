Renowned Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya gave his own twist to the viral Kacha Badam song and the internet is going gaga over it. The latest hit song choreographed by Ganesh Acharya was Oo Antava from the Telugu movie Pushpa starring Allu Arjun. Among netizens and influencers was Ganesh Acharya who confidently accepted the Kacha Badam dance challenge and nailed it.Also Read - Viral Video: Shooter Dadi Prakashi Tomar Grooves to Kacha Badam, Bhumi Pednekar Reacts | Watch

Ganesh Acharya posted the video on his Instagram with the following caption: "Trying to match ongoing trends in my style!!". The video has received over 7.1 lakh likes so far. In the video, Ganesh Acharya can be seen dancing skillfully along with background dancers to the Bengali song with his own new steps.

A few days back, a peanut seller from West Bengal had gone crazy viral on social media after he composed a super catchy jingle to sell his peanuts. In a video, a man who goes by the man Bhuban Badyakar was seen singing 'Badam Badam Kacha Badam' to attract customers to buy nuts from him. Later, musician Nazmu Reachat created a remix of the song, which set Instagram ablaze. Actors and influencers from around the world are now making dance videos on the viral Bengali song.

Watch the viral video below: