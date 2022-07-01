Viral Video: Animals are compassionate creatures, known to show kindness and generosity towards each others. Despite the lack of verbal communication, animals somehow understand when another animal is in need. Now, a beautiful video of a male orangutan lovingly feeding and playing with 3 baby tiger cubs has resurfaced again, making netizens emotional. The video which is probably a few years old, features a orangutan in Myrtle Beach Safari, South Carolina who apparently adopted three tiger cubs, becoming their “surrogate mother”.Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Leopard Hunts Baby Monkey By Jumping on Tree at Panna Tiger Reserve | Watch

The video shows the cheerful Orangutan feeding, playing with the adorable baby tiger cubs and showering them with love. Just like a mother, the orangutan can be seen feeding the baby tigers milk out of a bottle, and then embracing and cuddling with them. The video is sure to make you emotional and leave you tear-eyed to witness such a beautiful sight.

Watch the video here:

Any suitable caption for this beautiful clip?…. pic.twitter.com/NBWQzXSnf7 — Dr.Samrat Gowda IFS (@IfsSamrat) June 30, 2022

The kind and compassionate gesture has won people’s hearts and many commented that animals are much better thanb humans. One user wrote, ”Love is the force binding, and protecting, every form of life. If we all start caring for, not just humans, but other creations of God, too, we can surely help sustain life.”

Another commented, ”Animals are infinite times better than humans.” A third said, ”Unconditional & purest form of mommy love!!” A fourth commented, ”This is adorable! It’s amazing how he plays with the Cubs and how he show’s them love and affection as if they were his own babies.”

See more reactions:

Animals are infinite times better than humans. — shubhada waknis 🇮🇳 (@waknis_shubhada) June 30, 2022

They Dont have any cast/Religion/Race. It indicates Humans should lern from Animals — Dominic Savio Bitra (@BitraSavio) June 30, 2022