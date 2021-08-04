Viral Video: Needless to say, Orangutans are highly intelligent animals and the smartest of all nonhuman primates. One such video which depicts how smart they are, is going crazy viral on social media, and making people laugh. In the video, an orangutan tried on a pair of sunglasses after a visitor said she accidentally dropped the glasses in the primate’s enclosure at a zoo in Indonesia.Also Read - Horrific Viral Video: Crocodile Enters a House in Rajasthan's Madhopur, Rescued by Forest Officials Hours Later| WATCH

Notably, the visitor identified as Olita Tetsu had the glasses on her head when she was visiting the Taman Safari in Bogor, Indonesia. As soon as her glasses fell, the orangutan, who was carrying a baby, started walking towards it and picked it up. Testu, presumably, can be heard saying: “Oh no, don’t eat it.” However, it seemed that the orangutan knew what they were and proceeded to place the glasses stylishly over her eyes, surprising everyone. Instead of eating or breaking the glasses, the orangutan rocked them like a boss and also struck several poses with the shades.

“Oh my God, she’s putting them on,” Tetsu remarked.

Watch the video here:

“So I’m down a pair of sunglasses but up a very good story,” Tetsu wrote on TikTok while sharing the video, which has gone viral on several social media platforms.

“I was leaning over to look at some orangutans on the bottom of the enclosure when my sunglasses fell off my head. After a couple of minutes one of the mama orangutans came over and picked up the glasses and the rest is on camera!,” Olita told Newsflare.

The video has gone viral, with people being amazed by the orangutan’s human-like traits. One user wrote, ”You are an internet star right now.”