Viral Video Today: While orangutans might look cute and harmless, they can be as dangerous as gorillas. Orangutans are very strong and have a really strong grip. They can also inflict serious damage if they feel threatened or are provoked and are known to defend themselves by biting.

A shocking video of an angry orangutan trying to attack a man is going crazy viral on the internet. The video shared by a Twitter user has gone viral with more than 14.2 million views and 233k likes. The post has also received over 75k retweets and 5,870 comments. The orangutan named Tina was locked inside her cage at Kasang Kulim Zoo in Indonesia. A man identified as Hasan Arifin can be seen approaching the cage and the orangutan pulls his shirt with force.

The man struggles to pull away from the monkey no matter how hard he tried. He then calls his friend for help who backs off when the orangutan tries to pull his shirt too. The agitated orangutan could then be seen grabbing the man's leg with all its strength and trying to pull him towards her. The man could be heard screaming for help as his friend tries to kick the orangutan to help him. But that doesn't help and her grip only gets stronger.

The man is flung in the air sideways as he tries to pull away but the orangutan has a very strong hold on his thigh. Meanwhile, his friend is pulling him from his waist. In the end, the man manages to get himself away from the orangutan seconds before she could bite his foot.

Watch the viral video below:

The zoo authorities shared a video on their Instagram profile to clear the air about the incident. One of the zookeepers was seen showing the warning sign installed in front of the orangutan enclosure.

