Viral Video: Commuters in Pakistan’s Lahore were treated to a strange sight recently when they spotted two ostriches running on a busy road amid speeding vehicles. The bizarre incident happened on Lahore’s Canal road, when the ostriches were seen darting across the road with neighbouring cars and motorcycle riders avoiding the bird. As the flightless birds were in no mood to stop, several motorists and bikers kept on filming them. Many people also chased the birds, as they were trying to capture them for safety. According to a report by Daily Pakistan, the ostriches had escaped from somewhere in the outskirts of Lahore and reached Muslim Town.Also Read - Viral Video: Pregnant Woman Grooves to Manike Mage Hithe During Baby Shower, Delights The Internet | Watch

Watch the video here:

Me running to catch the bus to work every morning!!! pic.twitter.com/RrFpzTfOkS — 🇵🇰VeryOrdinaryDoctor🇮🇪 (@Sur_ZAC) October 25, 2021

The strange incident has left social media users both amused and puzzled in equal measures. Others were also concerned about the safety of birds and noted that they were running at full speed out of fear.

“The sheer magnificence, agility and looking cautiously while navigating through traffic. So much respect for this bird,” one Twitter user wrote. Another commented, “The bird is panicked. Those who are responsible should be held accountable. This is cruelty.” “Zoo keepers must be held accountable for this incident,” wrote another user.

The bird is panicked. Those who are responsible should be held accountable. This is cruelty — Zahran CR (@ZahranCR) October 26, 2021

Just imagine…how scared it must be, poor thing 😐 https://t.co/AS7qUdT0Z6 — آپا وَڈی (@Aaap_kon) October 26, 2021

😱zoo keepers must be held accountable for this incident — Rakia Hadi (@HadiRakia) October 25, 2021

What?? Did it escape from the zoo? Poor thing must be so terrified 🥺 — T. (@Itgoeson4) October 25, 2021

According to ARY News, there are videos of two ostriches circulating on the internet. Unfortunately, one of them died when a man tried to catch it from his neck, constricting the bird’s windpipe and choking it to death. The bird was later removed from the road and an investigation has been started.