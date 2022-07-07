Guwahati: These days, police departments of different states are using creative ways to raise awareness about issues. Mumbai, Pune and Delhi police are all known for their witty and cheeky social media posts, aimed at protecting citizens and raising awareness about rules. Now, Assam Police has decided to use Baba Sehgal to alert people about online scammers and OTP frauds. In a tweet by the Assam Police that shared the latest public service announcement, Sehgal is heard beatboxing to reply to someone who asks for the one-time password (OTP).Also Read - Viral Video: Little Boy Adorably Kisses Deer, Netizens Say OMG So Cute. Watch

“Scammers ko kardo tum confuse; OTP share karne se kar do refuse,” Assam police wrote with a hashtag #ThinkBeforeYouShare and shared a video of a rap by Baba Sehgal.

Watch the video here:

Scammers ko kardo tum confuse

OTP share karne se kar do refuse #ThinkBeforeYouShare @OnlyBabaSehgal pic.twitter.com/GgF4afP8Id — Assam Police (@assampolice) July 5, 2022

ADGP of Assam Police Hardi Singh too shared the creative post, and tweeted, “Rap hai ya phir koi rhyme hai! OTP dene se hota cyber crime hai!! (It is either rap or a rhyme! giving OTP is cyber crime).”

Rap hai ya phir koi rhyme hai!

OTP dene se hota cyber crime hai!!#ThinkBeforeYouShare @OnlyBabaSehgal https://t.co/bZrQnqrnY1 — Hardi Singh (@HardiSpeaks) July 5, 2022

Netizens loved the informative and creative message. One user said, “It’s a awesome way.” Another Twitter user said, “What i learnt from the incident is, we need to create enough employment opportunity for the youth & provide counselling to prevent them getting derailed from life & take bad decisions. Professional skill development programs has a vital role to play”. A third said, “Too good. And a must apply.”

According to a report by The Print, Assam ranked third among other states in the country in terms of the rising cyber crime issues.