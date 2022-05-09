Ranchi: IndiGo airlines is being widely slammed online after it allegedly denied boarding to a specially abled child on a Hyderabad-bound flight at the Ranchi airport on Saturday. The incident came to light after co-passenger Manisha Gupta, described the entire incident in detail in a social media post. She wrote that that the child was initially in distress, but the parents knew how to calm him down and did. Despite that, the airline staff refused to let them board if the “child did not quieten down and become ‘normal’.Also Read - Extra 10kg Baggage Allowance, Free Seat Selection: IndiGo Announces Exclusive Offer With Special Services
The Indigo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight, as he was a risk to other passengers. Other co-passengers came in support of the child and his parents and assured the staff, that they had no objection to the child and his parents boarding the flight. A delegation of doctors among the passengers also requested the official to allow the child to travel. But, all requests and pleas went in vain. The flight flew to Hyderabad, leaving behind three passengers, including child and his parents.
“The Indigo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight. That he was a risk to other passengers. That he would have to become ‘normal’, before he could be travel-worthy. And the staff then went on to state something on lines of ‘behaviours such as this, and that of drunk passengers, deems them unfit to travel,” the Facebook post written by Gupta said.
Internet expresses Shock
As the video went viral, social media users slammed the airlines and expressed shock at the staff’s display of apathy. A user wrote, ”I was at the Ranchi airport when this happened. @IndiGo6E should be penalized for this by the Government, and a discrimination-lawsuit should be filed immediately.”
Indigo issues statement
After the furore, the airline, in its statement, said, “In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail.”
“The airline made the family comfortable by providing them with a hotel stay, the family flew this morning to their destination. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or customers; and over 75K specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month,” added the statement.
Jyotiraditya Scindia responds
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday said that he will be investigating the matter himself. “There is zero tolerance towards such behaviour. No human being should have to go through this! Investigating the matter by myself, post which appropriate action will be taken,” he said.
DGCA chief Arun Kumar told PTI that the regulator has sought a report from IndiGo on this matter. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is probing this incident and it will take appropriate action, he said.