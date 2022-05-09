Ranchi: IndiGo airlines is being widely slammed online after it allegedly denied boarding to a specially abled child on a Hyderabad-bound flight at the Ranchi airport on Saturday. The incident came to light after co-passenger Manisha Gupta, described the entire incident in detail in a social media post. She wrote that that the child was initially in distress, but the parents knew how to calm him down and did. Despite that, the airline staff refused to let them board if the “child did not quieten down and become ‘normal’.Also Read - Extra 10kg Baggage Allowance, Free Seat Selection: IndiGo Announces Exclusive Offer With Special Services

The Indigo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight, as he was a risk to other passengers. Other co-passengers came in support of the child and his parents and assured the staff, that they had no objection to the child and his parents boarding the flight. A delegation of doctors among the passengers also requested the official to allow the child to travel. But, all requests and pleas went in vain. The flight flew to Hyderabad, leaving behind three passengers, including child and his parents.

“The Indigo staff announced that the child would not be allowed to take the flight. That he was a risk to other passengers. That he would have to become ‘normal’, before he could be travel-worthy. And the staff then went on to state something on lines of ‘behaviours such as this, and that of drunk passengers, deems them unfit to travel,” the Facebook post written by Gupta said.

Watch the video here:

Here is the video of the incident that happened at Ranchi airport where @IndiGo6E airlines denies boarding to a special need child along with his child.

Seems lack of empathy from Indigo staff, not the first time though.

Indigo to issue a statement shortly. @JM_Scindia https://t.co/5ixUDZ009a pic.twitter.com/SyTNgAQIT6 — Dibyendu Mondal (@dibyendumondal) May 8, 2022

Internet expresses Shock

As the video went viral, social media users slammed the airlines and expressed shock at the staff’s display of apathy. A user wrote, ”I was at the Ranchi airport when this happened. @IndiGo6E should be penalized for this by the Government, and a discrimination-lawsuit should be filed immediately.”

I was at the Ranchi airport when this happened. @IndiGo6E should be penalized for this by the Government, and a discrimination-lawsuit should be filed immediately. https://t.co/h5k4mKhxlR — Aditya Mani Jha (@aditya_mani_jha) May 8, 2022

@IndiGo6E employees have the least sense of customer service and courtesy. Seems top management sponsors and supports this arrogance, which makes them turn belligerent towards customers. I feel ashamed to have traveled on Indigo. — Nancy Jha (@NancyJha) May 8, 2022

As sibling of a special needs child (now deceased), this enrages & saddens me. More so when it comes from supposedly educated people. Sadly no money can buy empathy & understanding but it doesn’t take much to learn & imbibe it. I wish the passengers took a stand & refused to fly — Melissa Arulappan (@meltwith) May 8, 2022

Wish more people,specially people in authority, understand,help and empathise with disability related issues in public.

People with disabilities are more than normal and are never a threat to peace and order.

Be kind and responsible and let them exercise their due rights. — Dil Yadav (@dilyadava) May 9, 2022

Indigo issues statement

After the furore, the airline, in its statement, said, “In view of the safety of passengers, a specially-abled child could not board the flight with his family on May 7, as he was in a state of panic. The ground staff waited for him to calm down till the last minute, but to no avail.”

“The airline made the family comfortable by providing them with a hotel stay, the family flew this morning to their destination. IndiGo prides itself on being an inclusive organisation, be it for employees or customers; and over 75K specially-abled passengers fly with IndiGo every month,” added the statement.