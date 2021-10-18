Cuddalore: A video of a government teacher mercilessly kicking and thrashing a Class 12 student with a stick has gone viral on social media, sparking outrage. The incident happened on October 13 at Government Nandanar Boys Higher Secondary School in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district when a teacher brutally assaulted a boy for skipping the previous class.Also Read - Snake Scare: Woman Shocked to Find More Than 90 Rattlesnakes Under Her Home, Pics Go Viral

In the viral video, Subramanian, the teacher from a higher secondary school in Chidambaram in Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu, allegedly held the student’s hair and beaten him continuously and kicked him. Despite the student’s pleas that he would not repeat the mistake, the teacher went on kicking him. Meanwhile, two students recorded the incident on their mobile phones and posted the clip on social media, which has sparked outrage against the teacher’s action.

After the video went viral on social media, the Cuddalore collector ordered a probe in the incident.

Watch the video here: (Trigger warning: The following video might contain distressing visuals. Viewers’ discretion advised)

Caste cruelty in schools.



Physics teacher of a govt school brutally flogged and kicked a SC minor boy while holding him by his hair. This mind distracting video is from TN's Cuddalore. #CrushTheCaste pic.twitter.com/Tm4GTFTq8i — Mission Ambedkar (@MissionAmbedkar) October 15, 2021

Speaking to The News Minute, the headmaster of the government school said, “The eight students came to school on Wednesday and attended the first hour. But as it was physics class in the second hour and because Subramanian teacher conducts daily class tests, these eight students decided to skip the class. During my rounds, I saw these students sitting on the second floor of the school and brought them back to the class and requested the teacher to allow them to attend his class. Subramanian questioned the students for skipping the class and subsequently went on to hit them. The video of him beating a student was recorded by two boys of the same class.”

Following the enquiry, the teacher was booked and arrested under the SC-ST prevention of atrocities Act. Reacting to the incident, the student’s father appealed to all the teachers not to hurt students and avoid such incidents in the future.

“I am so worried about my child and disappointed by such a brutal act. He has few injuries and was admitted to a government hospital. I appeal to all teachers not to hurt students and make sure such incidents should not happen in future,” the student’s father, Chandrasekhar said.

